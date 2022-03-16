Holland Public Schools taps interim superintendent Nick Cassidy as next leader

HOLLAND — After a three-month audition as an interim leader, Nick Cassidy will be the next superintendent of Holland Public Schools.

Cassidy, who has served as interim superintendent since Dec. 1, interviewed for the permanent job Wednesday, March 16. Following the interview, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, the HPS Board of Education voted unanimously to offer a contract to Cassidy to be the district's next superintendent.

Nick Cassidy has been officially selected as the next superintendent of Holland Public Schools after serving in an interim capacity since December.

“The board is excited about the future of Holland Public Schools with Nick Cassidy at the helm,” stated Board President Liz Colburn. “Nick has demonstrated he is an exceptional leader and is dedicated to building strong relationships, creating a culture of collaboration and innovation, and putting students’ needs first.

“In the short time Nick has been the interim superintendent, he has led with a commitment to excellence and a collaborative spirit. He has shown he will do whatever is necessary to help the district thrive and does not shy away from rolling up his sleeves to work alongside his colleagues wherever he is needed. While Nick is well aware of the challenges facing HPS, he addresses them with positive energy and a problem-solving mindset. We are confident Nick is the right person to lead Holland Public Schools into the future.”

“Over the last few months I have been so grateful for the support of the HPS staff and community,” Cassidy stated. “Their encouragement and belief in me as a leader has inspired me to take on this great responsibility. I am honored that the board has trusted me with this opportunity and I am excited to work with them and our staff to continue to push our district forward.”

An open house for members of the community to meet with Cassidy was held prior to the interview session.

Following the interview, the public had an opportunity to submit feedback forms in person or on the district website. The school board took a 30-minute recess following Cassidy’s interview to review feedback forms before returning to deliberate and discuss reference checks.

Nick Cassidy, formerly principal at Holland Middle School, will be the next superintendent of Holland Public Schools.

Prior to stepping into the interim superintendent role in December, Cassidy was the principal at Holland Middle School since the school became a dedicated middle school in 2018. He was the principal of Holland East K-7 from 2013 to 2018. Prior to joining HPS, Cassidy taught and held a pair of assistant principal positions in Georgia.

Cassidy stepped into the interim superintendent role to replace Shanie Keelean, who resigned as part of a mutual separation agreement after five months as superintendent. Keelean was hired to replace Brian Davis, who retired June 30 after 21 years with HPS, including 13 as superintendent.

