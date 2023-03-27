HUDSONVILLE — Authorities say a suspect was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into the median of I-196 in Hudsonville on Sunday, March 26.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began around 10:20 p.m. when deputies with the Holland Department of Public Safety tried to pull over a stolen vehicle and the driver didn't stop.

Police chased the vehicle until shortly after entering I-196 at Byron Road, but stopped due to safety concerns, according to OCSO.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The vehicle was found crashed in the center median of I-196 near 32nd Avenue. The driver was seen leaving the scene and arrested. The suspect, a 20-year-old Holland resident, was taken to the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges.

The suspect’s name was not released pending arraignment. The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland resident arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on I-196