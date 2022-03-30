Holland shooting suspect charged with assault, domestic violence

Members of the Ottawa County Sheriff's office stand outside an apartment where a suspect from Monday morning's shooting at Adient Manufacturing is believed to be inside Monday, March 28, 2022. The shooting left one woman with minor injuries to her hand.

GRAND HAVEN — The man suspected of shooting a woman at a Holland Township manufacturing plant Monday morning has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a less serious offense than police initially said they were seeking.

David Moses Martinez, 55, of Holland, was arrested at about 7:45 p.m. Monday evening at the Falcon Woods apartment complex after refusing to come out of an apartment for seven hours.

Martinez is accused of shooting a 51-year-old woman in the hand at the Adient Manufacturing plant early Monday morning. The alleged shooter and victim were in a "domestic" relationship, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Police initially said they were seeking charges of assault with intent to commit murder, felon in possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm inside a building.

Martinez was arraigned Tuesday by Judge Bradley Knoll in Holland District Court and charges were amended to assault with intent to do great bodily harm, domestic violence-third offense, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felonious assault and felony firearms. He is being charged as a habitual offender (fourth offense), which increases potential penalties at sentencing if Martinez is convicted.

His bond was set at $500,000 and he remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail.

On Wednesday, Martinez appeared in Ottawa County Circuit Court in Grand Haven and was charged with three counts of violating his probation terms.

Martinez had been serving a three-year probation sentence that started in June for 2020 convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

Martinez is alleged to have violated his probation by committing an assault and possessing a weapon.

Martinez requested a court-appointed attorney and he was denied bond for the probation violation charges.

