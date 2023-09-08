Holland Township man arrested for armed robbery, assault

OLIVE TWP. — A local man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Olive Township on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to 104th Avenue in Olive Township around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports two victims had been assaulted, with one “beaten and robbed at gunpoint.”

Investigation showed a group of four or five suspects confronted the victims, two males aged 28 and 32, whom the suspects were loosely acquainted with. One subject produced a handgun and struck the victims, robbing one victim of his cash, jewelry and electronics.

One of the victims received injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to the hospital.

A suspect, 24-year-old Nikko James Hernandez, of Holland Township, was located and taken into custody Tuesday. He was arraigned Wednesday on one count of armed robbery, two counts of felonious assault and habitual offender, third offense. His bond was set at $500,000 cash and he remains lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation Wednesday at the residence on 104th Avenue and an apartment on Falcon Lane in Holland Township. Through those investigations, four additional subjects were taken into custody on outstanding warrants not related to Tuesday’s incident.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

