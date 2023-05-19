Holland’s WM Uniform acquired by Wildman Business Group

HOLLAND — After six-decades under the Van Tuinens, Holland’s WM Uniform has been acquired by Wildman Business Group, based in Warsaw, Indiana.

Wildman announced the acquisition Wednesday, May 17. Together, the companies operate six locations throughout Michigan and Indiana with 440 employees.

WM Uniform was established by the Van Tuinen family in Holland in 1963. After beginning as a personal laundry and dry cleaning service, it quickly expanded into the commercial market with uniform and linen rental.

Wildman has locations in Warsaw, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Griffith, Indiana. The family-owned and operated industrial laundry was established in 1952.

“The opportunity to come together was driven by President of WM Uniform Patrick Van Tuinen’s eye toward succession planning and was made easy with alignment on our shared core values around honesty, integrity, relationships, excellence, living by faith, and treating others as they would want to be treated,” Josh Wildman, CEO of Wildman Business Group, wrote in a statement.

“We’re excited about the synergies created from our shared values and the ability to use business to change lives.”

WM Uniform’s Steve and Mitch Van Tuinen will transition into retirement, according to the release. Nick Porter, general manager of Wildman’s Griffith branch, will oversee WM Uniform’s production, maintenance and stockroom. Patrick Van Tuinen will remain with the company as regional vice president.

To facilitate a “seamless customer experience during the integration,” the companies will retain their independent names and branding and continue to serve customers with the same sales and service teams.

In addition to existing services offered such as uniforms, mat and towel rental and restroom programs, WM Uniform will offer first aid and safety essentials and restroom hygiene cleaning known as CleanTeam, a service of Wildman Business Group.

The combined business is on track to “continue its 15 percent annual growth,” add 20-25 employees per year, extend service offerings and expand to additional locations, according to the release.

“We are stronger together,” Wildman said. “This partnership provides the opportunity to accelerate our growth — not just in revenues but with investment in our people.”

