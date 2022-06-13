HOLLAND TWP. — A 25-year-old Holland woman is facing charges related to a home invasion Sunday afternoon in Holland Township.

At about 3:10 p.m. June 12, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 600 block of Butternut Drive after receiving reports of a female who had broken into the home while armed with a handgun.

After initial investigation, police said a 25-year-old woman entered the residence, confronted a 40-year-old Holland Township woman and threatened her at gunpoint. The suspect and the victim knew each other, police said. A brief altercation ensued and the suspect stole property from the home and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Several other people were in the home during the incident. Nobody was injured.

Police said patrol units later located the suspect's vehicle in the city of Holland with the assistance of the Holland Department of Public Safety. After further investigation and evidence collection, police arrested the 25-year-old woman and she was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

Police said the suspect's name will not be released pending formal charges and arraignment. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland woman arrested after home invasion in Holland Township