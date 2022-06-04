Holland woman pleads guilty to lying about home invasion, stabbing

PARK TWP. — Over a month after claiming she'd been stabbed during a home invasion turned violent, a Park Township woman has pleaded guilty to making the whole thing up.

On Monday, April 18, 22-year-old Marisa Zavala said she returned to her home on 160th Avenue with her young child and discovered an intruder in her bedroom, who then stabbed her in the abdomen during a "brief altercation" before fleeing on foot.

Several days later, police changed course, saying the claims were "unfounded."

Zavala was charged with filing a false police report of a felony, according to WZZM, on May 11. She was arraigned the following week and returned Friday, June 3, to the 58th District Court in Holland to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report of a misdemeanor.

In exchange, the initial charge of filing a police report of a felony — which is a felony charge — was dropped, WZZM reported.

Zavala's sentence could carry up to 93 days in prison and a fine of up to $500. According to WZZM, she will be sentenced in July.

