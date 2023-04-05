GRAND HAVEN — After stealing a car and credit cards and resisting arrest, Holland resident Alyssa Aplin has been sentenced to 47 days in jail, reports The Grand Haven Tribune.

More: Police identify woman who allegedly stole vehicle, scaled crates to escape

More: Alleged car thief at sentencing: 'I should have listened to my attorney'

Aplin has already served 133 days for the incident and is serving time for previous charges of larceny and resisting a police officer. She was sentenced Monday, April 3, in Ottawa County's 20th Circuit Court.

Deputies responded to Leisure Estates in Holland on reports of a stolen vehicle just after 2 a.m. Nov. 21. The victim's purse, wallet and credit cards were in the vehicle at the time it was taken.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., OCSO was informed a female subject — Aplin, 25 —was attempting to use the stolen credit cards at a gas station on Hayes Street in Grand Haven Township.

When deputies arrived, Aplin fled officers in the stolen vehicle and struck a curb, then scaled a 15-foot stack of crates and refused to come down.

The victim’s stolen vehicle and other property were recovered at the scene and returned to her, police said.

At the time of the incident, Aplin was awaiting sentencing for a separate home invasion in June 2022. She was charged with one count of armed robbery and two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer for that event and was sentenced to nine months in jail Nov. 28.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

On Monday, Aplin was sentenced to the additional jail time and must pay $2,529.86 in restitution, plus three years of probation.

— Kayla Tucker of The Grand Haven Tribune contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland woman sentenced to jail after vehicle, credit card theft