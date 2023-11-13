Hollesley Bay prison: Third of three absconders arrested

After absconding from prison on the same day, all three men have now been arrested

Police have arrested the third of three men who absconded from an open prison on the same day.

Levi Mitchell, 39, fled from Hollesley Bay in Woodbridge, near Ipswich, on 21 October, along with Aidan McGuinness, 44, and Joshua Terry, 29.

Mitchell, who is serving a sentence for multiple burglary offences, was arrested in Harlow, Essex, on 10 November.

McGuinness was arrested on 1 November and Terry was arrested on 24 October.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

