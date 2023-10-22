Hollesley Bay: Three prisoners abscond in one day prompting search

Police are searching for three prisoners who have absconded from the same open prison in one day.

Two of the men are believed to have left Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk together on Saturday, while a third was reported missing earlier in the day.

Joshua Lewis Terry, 29, previously from Norfolk and Levi Mitchell, 39, previously from Hertfordshire, were reported missing at 19:00 BST.

Aidan McGuinness, 44, from Barnsley, was reported missing at 09:20 BST.

Suffolk Police have warned the public not to approach them.

Terry is serving a two-year and four-month sentence at the Category D prison near Woodbridge for affray, threatening a person with a blade or sharp-pointed article in a public place and theft.

He is 6ft 2in (1.8m) tall with ginger hair and blue eyes. He is of a thin build with stubble facial hair. He also has a tattoo on his lower arm of a star.

Mitchell is 5ft 10in (1.7m) tall with ginger hair and blue eyes. He is of a slight build with goatee. He also has a birthmark on his left arm and hand.

He is currently serving a sentence for multiple burglary offences.

Aidan McGuiness first went missing from the open prison on Saturday morning

McGuinness is 5ft 10in (1.7m) tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He is of a thin build with a clean-shaven face and a slight northern accent.

He also has a "Zara" tattoo on his left wrist.

He is serving a three-year sentence for theft, fraud and possession of Class B drugs.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

