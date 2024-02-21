Holley in court, briefly, in Megan McDonald murder case

GOSHEN - Edward Holley returned to Orange County court briefly Wednesday, to fill out forms for the court and to attend a hearing about documents sought by his attorney in the Megan McDonald murder case.

Holley, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the 2003 bludgeoning death of McDonald, his former girlfriend. He was wheeled into Court 13 shortly after 2:10 p.m., wearing an orange hoodie and orange jail-issued pants. Holley lost the use of his legs in a 2007 car crash.

Holley's attorney Paul Weber told Judge Hyun Chin Kim he is awaiting the transcript of the grand jury that indicted his client on Jan. 29, and other documents. He told Kim that Special DA Julia Cornachio and her co-counsel Laura Murphy had reviewed his list of documents before Wednesday's conference began and told him where they could be found among the documents he had been provided.

Edward Holley fills out a form in Orange County court on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Holley has been held in county jail since his Feb. 2 arraignment on a second-degree murder charge in the 2003 death of Megan McDonald. He was joined in court by his attorney, Paul Weber.

Murphy told Kim she expected the few remaining documents, including the minutes of the grand jury's deliberations, would be turned over to Weber within two weeks. Cornachio said she expected to file motions in the case within a week.

Kim then raised the issue of her principal court attorney, Karen Edelman-Reyes, who she said had worked for the Orange County District Attorney's office from 2008 to 2014. The judge asked both sides if that presented any concerns for them. Weber only said that he would like Edelman-Reyes insulated from the case.

Kim set the next court appearance for March 18 at 2 p.m.

