Holley-Navarre Water System board unanimously votes to fire CEO Dallas Peavey

The Holley-Navarre Water System Board of Directors has terminated the utility's CEO Dallas Peavey.

The water utility previously announced it was investigating Peavey after residents in the Navarre community spent weeks raising alarms about Peavey's background, culminating in the Navarre citizens group, Preserve Navarre, publicly disseminated documents listing purported criminal charges against Peavey.

A news release from HNWS issued Thursday afternoon states the board "met in Special Session to hear the report of an independent, third-party investigator engaged to follow up on reports concerning the justice involvement of its Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Monroe Peavey, Jr."

The system's release goes on, "The report of the independent, third-party investigator did confirm that criminal charges for theft in Texas were dismissed, but the report contradicted the explanation given by Dr. Peavey regarding the underlying facts that led to the three count indictment in case number CR-36,616. Based on this information, the Board voted unanimously to terminate Dr. Peavey."

The News Journal reached out to Board President Joe Campbell following the system's press release. He declined to offer comment on the decision to terminate Peavey beyond what was stated in the press release.

In the release, Campbell was identified as "Interim CEO." He told the News Journal that HNWS will use a standard business practice to hire the next CEO but the specific process has not yet been determined.

What were the charges against Peavey?

According to documents from the Midland County, Texas, court system independently verified by the News Journal, a judgment was filed in 2010 against Peavey. The indictment includes three felony theft charges. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was placed on a term of supervision for five years.

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, who was the attorney representing the state in the case, told the News Journal that the charges were related to Peavey's time working for a subdivision of the oil and energy company Ortloff Engineers.

Nodolf said Peavey falsified travel expenses and invoices. Peavey was made to pay $22,345 to Ortloff in restitution.

Though Peavey pleaded guilty, he received a deferred adjudication of guilt.

According to the Texas Office of Court Administration, deferred adjudication is a special form of judge-ordered community supervision that permits a defendant to accept responsibility for a crime without an actual conviction being placed on the record.

An order to dismiss the actions was filed in 2014 because Peavey had paid his restitution and probation fees in full.

HNWS is a member-owned, not-for-profit, water corporation. According to the system's website, it serves over 14,000 customers. The corporation has over $72 million in liabilities and both contributed and proprietary capital, according to the system's financial statements from December.

Peavey was hired by HNWS in late 2020 after a 10-month search for a new CEO. The system has a seven-member board of directors, who are elected by the members of the system. The board hires and fires the CEO.

On July 29, HNWS released a press release acknowledging the controversy around Peavey and the Texas criminal case. The release said the board was aware of the situation and added that at the time of hire, a background check on Peavey did not reveal any convictions.

