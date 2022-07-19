Hollidaysburg homicide case closed, 2 years after suspect's hotel suicide in Ebensburg

Jul. 19—Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks announced Tuesday that a Hollidaysburg homicide case from November 2020 is now closed due to the suspect's death.

Kenneth T. Kim, 39, of Ebensburg, was found deceased after 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, at the Quality Inn in Ebensburg.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees had ruled Kim's death a suicide.

Police had wanted to question Kim in connection to the murder of Tyler Slippy on Nov. 22, 2020, and tracked Kim to the hotel.

Weeks said in a statement read Tuesday at a press conference in Hollidaysburg that the case had been closed due to forensic testing that connected Kim to the case.

According to Weeks, Slippy's body was discovered by family in his bedroom on Nov. 22, 2020. An autopsy showed that he died as a result of four separate stab wounds to his neck, head and chest. Slippy had defensive wounds on his hand that indicated that he fought his attacker before before succumbing to his injuries.

Police noticed that during their interview with him, Kim kept his hand concealed underneath the table for the entire length of the interview and police discovered he had a wound. When asked how he sustained the laceration to his hand, Kim claimed that he cut himself on a kitchen knife while unloading his dishwasher a month prior to the homicide.

However, when police obtained a search warrant for his medical records at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, they learned that he had sought treatment for his laceration mere hours after Slippy was murdered, Weeks said.

Both men also shared a romantic interest in the same woman with whom they both worked. The mutual female co-worker was engaged in a relationship with Slippy.

Weeks said that while were executing search warrants on Kim's home, his vehicles and to photo-document the laceration injury to his hand, he stole a vehicle from his employer, fled from police in Blair County, and drove to the hotel in Cambria County where he took his own life after being located by law enforcement.

At the time, Lees said that when police entered the building, Kim was in the hall and retreated to his room on the first floor, were he defied several commands from officers to surrender before officers heard a gunshot.

When authorities gained access to the room, Kim was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Lees, who pronounced Kim dead at the scene.

Weeks said Kim had confessed to a friend that he killed Slippy before taking his own life.

The district attorney said through DNA testing only blood belonging to Slippy and Kim was found in the apartment.

Weeks said that were Kim still alive, there would have been enough evidence to charge him with first-degree murder.