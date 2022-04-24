Hollis Daniels appears in court for scheduling conference in Texas Tech capital murder case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, the former Texas Tech University freshman accused in the shooting death of a campus police officer five years ago, appeared in court Friday for a scheduling conference in his capital murder case.

Daniels, 23, has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Oct. 10, 2017, arrest and is charged in the shooting death of Floyd East Jr. If convicted, Daniels faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

The Lubbock County District Attorneys Office has said in previous hearings that it is seeking the death penalty in the case.

The scheduling conference on Friday was to determine future court dates leading up to a potential trial.

Hollis Daniels is escorted out of the Lubbock County Courthouse Friday.

Daniels' attorney, Chip Lewis, told the court in a November 2020 hearing that he would have to hold off on engaging in another trial without the permission of the Los Angeles County Judge presiding over the trial his other client, billionaire Robert Durst.

Durst was arrested in 2015 in connection with the 2000 death of his friend, Susan Berman. He was convicted in September 2021 of shooting Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home.

He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, according to USA Today reporting. Following his conviction, Durst was indicted in New York on a murder charge for his wife's 1982 death. Durst, 78, died in January of natural causes.

Police investigators in Lubbock believe Daniels, who is from Seguin, shot East on Oct. 9, 2017 as the police officer was filling out paperwork at the Tech PD headquarters for Daniels' arrest on an unrelated offense.

The two were the only ones in the room when a shot rang out, according to an arrest warrant. An officer who was in another room rushed in to find East on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound and Daniels was gone.

It is unclear how Daniels managed to possess a firearm at the police station.

Daniels was arrested on campus after a two-hour manhunt. A .45 caliber pistol was found near him.

"Hollis Daniels stated to officers that he was the one that shot their friend," the warrant states.

A media gag order was issued shortly after his indictment, barring anyone involved in the case to speak to the media.

Meanwhile, East's wife, Carmen filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Daniels in 2019. However, Hollis never filed a response despite records showing that he was served with the lawsuit at the jail and attorney James Frost sought a 30-day extension to file one.

In May 2020 Lubbock judge Ruben Reyes issued a default judgement in East's favor, finding that Hollis owed her $120 million in damages, according to court records.

The Easts lived in El Paso with their two daughters, but Floyd, who had recently taken the position in Lubbock with the Texas Tech Police Department, chose to travel each week instead of uprooting the entire family. He had hoped, eventually, to move back to El Paso to work as a police officer on the Texas Tech HSC campus there, according to Avalanche-Journal archives.

