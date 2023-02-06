Hollis Daniels III pleads guilty in capital murder case

Hollis Daniels is escorted out of a Lubbock Courtroom on Monday after a jury was selected for his capital murder trial set to begin on Feb. 6.

Hollis Daniels III on Monday stood before District Judge John McClendon and pleaded guilty to capital murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr.

Minutes before a 16-person jury entered the courtroom to hear opening arguments and testimony in the trial, Daniels and his attorney, Mark Snodgrass, approached the bench and informed the judge of Daniels' intent to plead guilty in the case.

McClendon briefly swore in Daniels who told the judge that he knew the consequences of his decision and affirmed that he was voluntarily entering his plea.

The trial immediately entered the punishment phase. Since Daniels' plea wasn't part of a deal with prosecutors, the death penalty is still on the table.

Daniels, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention since Oct. 10, 2017, a few hours after a gunshot rang out in the Texas Tech Police Department briefing room admitted to shooting East, who had arrested him on an unrelated drug charge.

