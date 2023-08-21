Hollis man dies on Franklin Pierce Lake, fourth death on NH waters in last week

Aug. 21—State police say a 76-year-old Hollis man died Monday on Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough, the fourth death reported on New Hampshire waters in the last week.

Around 11:22 a.m. Monday, state police dispatch received a call reporting a possible drowning on Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough.

The victim, identified as Alan Morrison, 76, of Hollis, was found in water along the shoreline of his residence by neighbors. State police said in a news release his death is considered a "possible drowning."

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, state troopers, Hillsborough police and fire, and Hollis police responded, along with the state Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police — Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

At least two other drownings, and one possible drowning, were reported in New Hampshire over the past week.

A man died after the canoe he was fishing in with his fiancée capsized in Crane Neck Pond in Canterbury on Friday, authorities said.

When first responders arrived, an unresponsive man was found on shore. The medical examiner arrived and pronounced the man dead, authorities said.

Last Tuesday, a woman identified as Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Mass., drowned while trying to rescue her son from a fast-moving current at popular Franconia Falls in Lincoln officials said.

On Sunday, state police say 37-year-old Vincent Parr of Lawrence, Mass., drowned trying to save his wife and her child on the Swift River in Albany.

State police say Parr jumped into the Swift River around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to help his wife and her adult son after they became stuck.

Investigators said Parr ended up getting stuck. Police said the woman and her 19-year-old son made it to shore while bystanders pulled Parr out and started CPR, but he was pronounced dead.