Hollis man faces numerous charges after high-speed chase through Westbrook

Dennis Hoey, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 1—A Hollis man with a suspended license faces numerous charges after he drove at high speeds through Westbrook on Wednesday morning, endangering other motorists and forcing several schools to go into lockout mode after he abandoned his car and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

Officers arrested Christopher Levesque, 27, on Terminal Street, near the Saunders Way Business Park, Westbrook police said in a release posted on the department's Facebook. He is facing multiple criminal charges that include unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation of conditions of release, failing to stop for an officer, driving to endanger and operating with a suspended driver's license. He also was cited for a number of traffic violations.

Levesque has 11 active license suspensions on his record, police said. He was being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

A Westbrook police officer saw Levesque driving erratically and at high speed around 10:34 a.m. on the Westbrook Arterial. Levesque fled when the officer tried to pull him over, passing other vehicles in a dangerous way. Police found his unoccupied vehicle in the Saunders Way Business Park. Officers swarmed the location and set up a perimeter. A police dog tracked him through the area and he was later captured on Terminal Street without incident.

Westbrook police said that several public schools in the area went into lockout mode, meaning that no one was allowed to go in or out of school buildings, while police searched for Levesque. Police said their investigation turned up a large amount of methamphetamine in Levesque's vehicle.

Note: This article was updated Thursday to remove references to the driver traveling through the downtown. The incident happened in the Saunders Way/Larrabee Road, according to police.

Recommended Stories

  • HBO Sets ‘Pray, Obey, Kill’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

    “Pray, Obey, Kill,” a five-part docuseries about a complex murder in a remote Swedish village, will premiere April 12 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Coming from investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson and director Henrik Georgsson, the show is launching with two back-to-back episodes that explore the 2004 case. On Jan. 10 of that […]

  • Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

    Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 351,221, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 109,847 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

  • GM Sees Recovery Of Lost Production In Second Half Of Year As Q1 Sales Rise

    General Motors announced moves to cope with the global chip shortage hitting production across the industry as Q1 U.S. auto sales rose.

  • Soon Siri won’t default to a female voice anymore — here’s why that’s a big deal

    Female-sounding AI assistants like those from Apple, Amazon and Google perpetuate sexist stereotypes, the UN says

  • Minimum wage rises for two million workers

    Most low-paid workers will receive a pay rise, but those on furlough will miss out.

  • Speeding hit-and-run driver who killed boy, 13, caught after motorists chased her

    Mahwise Rani, 29, mowed down teenager Mason O’Grady in her VW Polo at a pelican crossing.

  • Immigration detention facility staff fired pepper spray and chemical agents at migrants, disturbing photo shows

    An image from surveillance video at the La Palma Correctional Center shows staff at the facility lined up, spraying chemicals at detainees.

  • ‘Stunning news.’ College basketball reacts to Roy Williams’ retirement from UNC

    Coaches and commentators from around college basketball had a lot to say about Roy Williams deciding to retire after 18 seasons with the Tar Heels.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Fact check: Images show beaches in Greece, not Georgia

    A viral post falsely claims to show images of Tanner's Beach in Georgia. The photos actually portray different beaches in Greece.

  • Streamer xQc knocked offline over unpaid electricity bill

    "Power went down, stream did too," he explained.

  • Climate activists spray black dye at Bank of England in 'Money Rebellion'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the facade of the Bank of England's imposing neo-classical headquarters on Thursday as part of a protest against the finance sector's support of what they say is a climate catastrophe. "The government is doing everything they can to greenwash themselves when at the same time we have a financial system in this country that is actively financing companies and institutions that are destroying the planet."

  • GOP governors ignore Biden's latest plea on mask mandates

    President Joe Biden's pleas for states to stick with mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus were being largely ignored Tuesday as several Republican governors stayed on track to drop the requirement in their states. Biden and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a day earlier that this is no time to relax safety measures. In a call with governors on Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky buttressed that message by citing "concerning” national trends: The seven-day average of 61,000 new COVID-19 cases per day is up 13%, and the seven-day average of deaths is up 6%.

  • On London rooftop, Royal Opera Chorus reunites for performance

    Wrapped up in coats and with London's famed landmarks behind them, members of the Royal Opera Chorus sing the Anvil Chorus from Giuseppe Verdi's 1853 opera "Il Trovatore" in their first reunion in a year. Standing apart due to social distancing measures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25 singers are gathered on the rooftop of the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden. Their performance, which also includes the final chorus from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Magic Flute", will be streamed on the Royal Opera House's Facebook page on Good Friday as the venue prepares to welcome back audiences in May.

  • Donald Trump Jr. buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida home owners. The Palm Beach Post reports that the couple spent $9.7 million this week to buy a 11,000-square-foot (1,000-square-meter), six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living. Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident.

  • An astronomer's animation shows how Earth and the moon both orbit a spot 3,000 miles from the true center of the planet

    All planetary systems have a barycenter, a point where their mass is balanced. In the Earth-moon system, this is just below Earth's surface.

  • Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

    A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India. Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men. Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault. Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin. “When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.” Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus. Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do. The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both. India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

    Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life. McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

  • A judge granted Nike's temporary restraining order against the startup that made Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoe'

    MSCHF argued the shoe was not meant to be worn, but Nike pointed to Miley Cyrus, who posted photos on Instagram while wearing the shoes.

  • No more lockdowns – Britain will treat Covid like flu, says Chris Whitty

    Lockdowns are unlikely to be needed again as Britain learns to treat coronavirus like flu, Prof Chris Whitty has said. The chief medical officer said that up to 25,000 people die in a bad flu year without anyone noticing and that accepting some Covid deaths would be the price of keeping schools and business open and allowing people to live a "whole life". Prof Whitty, speaking on a Royal School of Medicine webinar, said the Government would only be forced to "pull the alarm cord" if a dangerous variant arrived, against which people had no immunity and which sparked exponential growth. "Covid is not going to go away," he said. "You've got to work out what's a rational policy to this and here I would differentiate quite a lot between a pandemic environment and what you get with seasonal flu. "Every year, somewhere between 7,000 and 9,000 citizens die of flu, most of them very elderly, and every few years you get a bad flu year where 20,000 to 25,000 die of it. The last time we had that was three years ago and no one noticed it. "So it is clear we are going to have to manage it, at some point, rather like we manage the flu. Here is a seasonal, very dangerous disease that kills thousands of people and society has chosen a particular way round it."