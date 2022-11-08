Hollis man facing DUI charge after allegedly crossing centerline, hitting vehicle outside polls

Nov. 8—A Hollis man is facing drunken driving charges after police say he allegedly hit a car after crossing the centerline on Main Street outside Hollis-Brookline High School, as locals headed to the polls to cast ballots in the midterm elections Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Hollis police sergeant was on patrol near the polls at Hollis-Brookline High School when a motorist flagged him down in the parking lot, police said.

The motorist reported he was driving on Main Street when a vehicle heading in the opposite direction allegedly crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle.

The motorist turned around and followed the vehicle to the high school parking lot, police said, and was still on scene as police arrived.

In a news release, Hollis police said Sergeant Jon Tate spoke with the driver, identified as Michael Gower, 64, of Hollis, and "immediately recognized signs of impairment."

Gower was taken into custody and charged with conduct after an accident and DUI. He was released on personal recognizance bail, with an arraignment date to be scheduled at the 9th Circuit Court, Nashua District.

Hollis police said at the time of the incident, Man Street was experiencing "higher than usual" traffic volume as residents headed to the polls.

"There was a significant amount of pedestrian traffic at the school as well," Hollis police said in a news release. "The Hollis Police Department is thankful that no one was hurt during this incident, and remains the public that we firmly believe in a zero tolerance policy for impaired driving offenses."