Holliston has moved its 9-1-1 services to a regional center. How it saves the town money

HOLLISTON — The Holliston Police and Fire departments have switched their dispatching duties from in-house to the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center, but Police Chief Matthew Stone said residents shouldn't notice any difference in services.

"If we didn't post it (on social media), I don't think anyone would notice," Stone said.

The change in dispatch came last week.

Stone said that in 2022, a study was done on several local communities that identified Holliston as a good fit to join a regional dispatch center, Stone said. After some research, the town chose the Holbrook dispatch center, which is one of the oldest regional dispatch centers in the state. Sherborn also dispatches out of Holbrook.

The Holliston Police and Fire departments are the latest to join forces with the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center, which dispatches for 21 agencies and employs more than 30 dispatchers.

Stone said the move was made possible by a more than $5 million State 911 Department grant. The grant will pay all costs for the town for the first three years. In year four, the town has to pay 50% of the cost and then 75% in the final year of the five-year contract. Holliston would then have to sign a new agreement if it chooses to stay with the regional center.

Regional dispatch will be cheaper

Stone said the town will save about $500,000 in each of the first three years by not running its own dispatch operations.

"We eliminated five civilian positions, but in exchange we hired three new officers," he said.

One former dispatcher was hired as a police officer and is in the police academy. Another was hired for the newly created administrative secretary position.

All five civilian dispatchers were given notice earlier in 2023 that their poistions were being eliminated.

A portion of the grant will also pay for infrastructure upgrades. Stone said the money will be used to build a new radio tower to increase communications capabilities for both the Police and Fire departments. It will also be used to buy new handheld radios and put new computers in all cruisers.

Sherborn police chief said regional dispatch works well

Sherborn Police Chief Thomas Galvin said the town switched over almost a year ago and that he's more than happy with how it is going.

"The transition to regional dispatch has been a great thing for Sherborn," he said, noting that prior to the transition, fully trained police officers were covering the desk — often on overtime.

"Since the transition, those officers have been assigned to the street and we have seen a great reduction in OT (overtime) costs," Galvin said. "In addition, we now have a team of well trained professional dispatchers providing our dispatch service. In the past, with Sherborn's one dispatcher working, they were required to answer a call for service, attempt to simultaneously dispatch the Police and Fire departments all while keeping the caller on the line to gather further details about the incident."

He said the benefit of the dispatch center was really shown during the heavy rainstorm on Dec. 18 that left many areas flooded.

"Our single dispatcher system would have been overwhelmed with the number of calls for service," Galvin said. "The dispatcher would have had to try and answer the phones, as well as log the calls, track units and notify utilities. In that case, it would have required us to take assets off the street to assist in dispatch. Being part of the regional center allowed our staff to cover calls and dispatch handle the rest. I have no regrets making the transition and often recommend our center to other communities looking to transition."

Stone said although dispatchers aren't working at the Holliston police station, the station remains open 24 hours a day. During the day, an administrative secretary will be available for walk-ins, and the rest of the time, there will be an officer.

Stone said having dispatchers so far from town (Holbrook is nearly 30 miles away by car) is not a big challenge. He said everything is computerized and all of the same information dispatchers would get on a computer in Holliston will be available in Holbrook, including maps and directions to locations.

"Even if they're in Holbrook or Pennsylvania, they're getting the same information they would if they were here," he said. "The technology is so advanced now. So far, so good. There's still some adjustments and a learning curve, but it's going well so far."

