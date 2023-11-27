Holloman Air Force Base celebrates Christmas and if you have a base pass, you can join

Holloman Air Force Base is planning a series of events to celebrate Christmas, including a tree lighting, a winter festival and cookie donations.

Here's what to know to participate in this week's events.

Holloman Tree Lighting

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Holloman Air Force Base Community Chapel, 661 New Mexico Avenue

A Tree lighting will feature free hot cocoa, apple cider, cookies and Holloman Holiday mugs but only while supplies.

The event is free to everyone, and Alamogordo residents are welcome with a base pass.

Holloman Winter Festival

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Building 227, 4th Street at the Holloman Air Force Base Exchange Parking lot

Attendees may enjoy ice skating, train and carriage rides, inflatable bouncy houses for the kids, food trucks, live entertainment and Christmas market stands with a variety of vendors.

Alamogordo residents are allowed to attend the event on base if they have a base pass. The event is free.

Annual Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4

Where: Alamogordo Center of Commerce at 1301 North White Sands Boulevard

The Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive is organized by the Holloman Spouses Organization. The organization has a goal to collect 949 dozen cookies for airmen that live in the dorms on base.

The cookie drive shows support from the community during the holiday season when many airmen are unable to visit family. Last year the organization collected 1,380 dozen cookies.

Anyone with base access can also donate the cookies at the Holloman Community Activity Center. Before dropping off the cookies, residents are asked to bag three cookies per bag. For questions about the drive, please email HAFBcookiecollection@gmail.com.

