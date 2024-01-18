Holloman Air Force Base prepares for Legacy of Liberty Airshow. Thunderbirds make a return

F-16 Fighter Jets, otherwise known as the "Thunderbirds" flying above the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico for the annual Legacy for Liberty Air Show in 2022.

Holloman Air Force Base is preparing for its 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the "Thunderbirds," are making a return.

Holloman Air Force Base will host the Legacy of Liberty Air Show Sunday, June 2, 2024.

"The Thunderbirds thrilled a crowd of 28,000 during our air show in 2022," said U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander in a news release.

"We are thrilled to add Holloman to our 2024 schedule. In our efforts to recruit, retain, and inspire, we return to Holloman knowing this base is a very special partner to us as the gateway to the F-16 and a cornerstone of the community," said Thunderbird #1, Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa in the release.

The one-day event is free to the public and features aerial performances, food, music, a kid zone, "a variety of aircraft on static display," and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) center.

The list of performers and vendors has not been released as officials said it is still being finalized.

"We are so excited to open our gates to the community again and put on a really great event that everyone will enjoy," said Spears.

Holloman Air Force Base presents the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Air Show

To learn more about the Thunderbirds, visitors are encouraged to visit the Squadron's website. Information about the Airshow will be updated at the 49th Wing - Holloman Air Force Base website or its Facebook page.

