Holloman Airman death under investigation by Air Force, Alamogordo police

Holloman Air Force Base was investigating the Saturday death of an Airman, per a Sunday announcement.

The Airman's death was being investigated by local law enforcement and federal authorities, per a 49th Wing news release, including the Alamogordo Police Department and Air Force's Office of Special Investigation.

Law enforcement did not release name or gender of the deceased, or the cause of death.

"For privacy reasons, the name of the Airman will not be released," the news release states.

Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing Commander said the community was mourning the "tragic loss."

“My heart goes out to all the people who lost a friend and a loved one last night," he said. "We ask for all to respect the family members and friends’ privacy as they endure this tragic loss."

This is an ongoing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

