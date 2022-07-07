Hollowed-out book filled with meth stopped from being smuggled into Ga. prison

Corrections officers at one Georgia State Prison were able to stop a large amount of drugs from coming into the prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections say they received a vacuum-sealed package of books at the Hays State Prison in Chattooga County.

When corrections officers opened up the books, they found that the pages had been removed and replaced with packages with methamphetamine and other drugs.

Authorities found three bundles in the books of 117 grams of meth, marijuana and tobacco.

“Drugs and other contraband are a threat to the safe and secure operations of our facilities and can lead to drug abuse and criminal activity behind the walls,” the Ga. DOC said in a Facebook post.

Investigators have not commented on if they have tracked down where the packages came from and what charges the person who sent them may face.

