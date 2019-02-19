Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE: HEP)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

, 4:00 p.m. ET

Jared Harding -- Investor Relations

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 19, 2019

Jared Harding -- Investor Relations

Joining us today are George Damiris, President and CEO; and Rich Voliva, Executive Vice President and CFO. This morning, we issued a press release announcing results for the fourth -- for the quarter ending, December 31, 2018.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to George.

George J. Damiris -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jared. And thanks to each of you for joining the call this afternoon.

HEP ramped up 2018, with solid fourth quarter results and announced a distribution of $0.6675 per unit, our 57th consecutive distribution increase, since our IPO in 2004 and a 3% increase over the same period last year. Overall pipeline volumes increased 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Primarily driven by the acquisition of the remaining interests of the Salt Lake City and Frontier pipelines, as well as higher crude oil volumes from our Permian Gathering System.

This increase was partially offset by lower refined products and refinery processing unit volumes, resulting from maintenance at HFC's Woods Cross refinery. The refinery is now operating at normal rates and we anticipate stronger seasonal volumes on the unit pipeline, next quarter is the arbitrage between the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City market have since reopened.

During the quarter, we completed several small organic projects that expanded the capacity of our Permian crude oil gathering system to approximately 160,000 barrels per day. In January, we completed the construction of the diesel truck loading rack in Orla, Texas. This diesel rack is a prime example of a win-win project, for HEP Partners with HFC to capitalize on commercial opportunities that benefit and add value to both companies.

Looking ahead to 2019. We will continue to leverage our existing footprint to execute organic projects. As production continues to increase in the Permian, we'll pursue opportunities to expand our crude gathering and product distribution systems in the region. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rich.

Richard L. Voliva III -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks George. Net income attributable to HEP for the fourth quarter was $48 million compared to $86 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily driven by a one-time non-cash gain of $36 million, which was included in the fourth quarter of 2017, relating to HEP's acquisition of the SLC and Frontier pipelines.

HEP generated distributable cash flow of $64.2 million in the quarter, a 2% decrease compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease is primarily due to unplanned maintenance on HEP's fluid cat cracker at the Woods Cross refinery, which resulted in lower processing unit revenue, as well as higher OpEx related to these (ph) repairs. Fut the quarter, HEP's coverage ratio was 0.94 times and for full-year 2018, 0.98 times. In 2019, we expect to increase our distribution by a $0.0025 per LP unit, per quarter, with an average distribution coverage ratio of 1.0 times for the year and higher coverage ratios in the second half of the year, due to contractual tariff escalators.