Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE: HEP)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 4:00 p.m. ET

Jared Harding -- Investor Relations

Thanks, Angela. And thank you all for joining our second quarter 2019 earnings call. I'm Jared Harding, with Investor Relations for Holly Energy Partners. Joining us today are, George Damiris, President and CEO; and Rich Voliva, Executive Vice President and CFO. This morning, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

George J. Damiris -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Jared. And thanks to each of you for joining the call this afternoon. HEP delivered strong earnings in the second quarter, which allowed us to continue our track record of distribution growth, increasing our distribution from $0.6700 to $0.6725 per unit. It marks the 59th consecutive quarterly distribution increase since our IPO in 2004, and represents a 1.9% increase over the same period last year. This distribution is scheduled to be paid on August 13, the unit holders on record as of July 29.

In the second quarter, HEP's total volumes increased by 10% year-on-year. This increase is attributed to higher crude oil pipeline volumes around the Permian Basin and our crude pipeline systems in Wyoming and Utah. High refining utilization rates among Salt Lake City refineries led to record volumes on the Salt Lake City and Frontier pipelines. Volumes that our recently constructed Orla diesel terminal saw an increase in the second quarter as diesel demand in the Permian Basin remains very strong. We continue to see growth opportunities around our crude and product systems in the Permian Basin and look for organic projects to grow our footprint in the region.

Looking forward, we expect strong performance in the second quarter of this year, driven by the increase in contractual tariff escalators and healthy demand for pipeline volumes.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rich.

Richard L. Voliva -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, George. For the second quarter of 2019, net income attributable to HEP was $46 million compared to $40 million in the second quarter of 2018. This increase was driven by stronger crude pipeline volumes and contractual tariff escalators, which were partially offset by higher operating costs and interest expense.

During the period, HEP generated distributable cash flow of The $67 million, a $2 million increase over the same period last year. Our distribution coverage ratio was 0.99 for the quarter and 1.01 for year-to-date. While we expect seasonal weakness in the third quarter, we remain committed to growing our distribution and expect the full year coverage ratio to be one times or higher. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were approximately $7 million, including roughly $600,000 in maintenance capex and $2 million of capital reimbursed by HollyFrontier.