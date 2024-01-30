Holly Hill man indicted on murder charge for fatal crash as he fled carjacking, report says

A man who caused a fatal crash as he sped away in a car-jacked vehicle was indicted on murder and other charges.

Latravius Jacobs, 35, of Holly Hill, was indicted on charges of first-degree felony murder, vehicular homicide, carjacking, and burglary with assault while armed, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Jacobs is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail. His arraignment is set for Feb. 20 before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston.

Jacobs carjacked a man on Dec. 15 at the American Inn at 1305 S. Ridgewood Ave., according to the charging affidavit from Daytona Beach Police. The driver was returning to his car when Jacobs ran over, shoved the man out of the way and got in the car, the affidavit stated.

Jacobs showed a gun in his waistband to a passenger who was able to exit the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Jacobs took the man’s Hyundai and drove north on Ridgewood at about 90 mph in a mostly 35 mph zone for 2 miles, according to the affidavit. Jacobs drove until he reached Mason Avenue where he crashed into a Nissan pickup truck, the affidavit stated.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported about two minutes after the carjacking, the affidavit stated.

Traffic cameras recorded the Hyundai traveling at high speed along Ridgewood, the affidavit stated.

Jacobs has a number of prior arrests, including on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant person, burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon/great bodily harm.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fleeing carjacker indicted in Daytona Beach fatal crash, report says