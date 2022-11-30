Holly Hill officer fired after DUI arrest

A Holly Hill police officer only two months on the job was fired after he was arrested Sunday for drunk driving, officials said.

Officer Austin Chewning was fired the same day he was arrested near Palm Coast by the Florida Highway Patrol, said Holly Hill police Chief Jeff Miller.

Troopers notified the Holly Hill Police Department that Chewning had been taken into custody following a DUI field test and that he was charged with DUI, Miller said in a statement.

Officer working crash injured: Palm Coast woman charged with DUI in crash that seriously injured Daytona Beach police officer

Fleeing pickup hits cop's car: Daytona Beach police officer injured when car hit by fleeing pickup, report says

Chewning, hired on Sept. 26, was still on work probation with the Holly Hill Police Department and was off duty when he was arrested, Miller said.

"Mr. Chewning’s employment with the Holly Hill Police Department was subsequently terminated that morning for failing his probation," Miller wrote in his statement.

Miller said the reason for Chewning's firing will be reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission as required by department policy.

Chewning was a former Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy, said Messod Bendayan, that agency's spokesman.

According to authorities, Chewning was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan was asked Monday and Tuesday for Chewning's arrest report but said it had not been approved for release.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida police officer fired after arrest for driving while drunk