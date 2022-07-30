Holly Hill police find human remains near homeless camp

Holly Hill police are investigating a discovery of human remains.

Someone found bones and clothing about 100 yards into the woods off of Alabama Avenue near a homeless camp.

Officers said a wallet and ID were also found.

Police haven’t yet released the person’s name or a cause of death.

The remains were turned over to the medical examiner’s office.

