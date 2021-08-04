Holly residents shelter in place as barricaded gunman fires on police

Aug. 4—Holly — Michigan State Police troopers remain outside of a home in Holly negotiating with a barricaded gunman who fired at police. One suspect, a female, has surrendered, police tweeted.

Homeowners in the village of Holly were asked to shelter in place and others were evacuated Tuesday night while police surrounded two barricaded suspects in a home.

The suspects were holed up in a house on East Maple after Michigan State Police said they were investigating a carjacking.

Earlier, a male and a female were seen in a stolen minivan by a tipster, according to preliminary information, MSP tweeted late Tuesday.

The 911 caller saw the minivan in a rest area before Holly Road on Interstate 75. Troopers attempted a traffic stop and the suspects fled with MSP in pursuit, the tweet said.

Troopers found two vehicles with crash damage as they continued on Holly Road and locasted the minivan in the front yard of a home, police said. The suspects were observed running into an occupied home. The homeowners, the MSP tweet said, were released .

The drivers of the two crashed vehicles had non-life-threatening injuries.

Homes nearby were evacuated as an Emergency Services Team formed a perimiter around the home. MSP aviation also was in the air.