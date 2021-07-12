Holly Springs police searching for man who vandalized Black Lives Matter sign with feces

Holly Springs police are investigating a possible hate crime after they say a man vandalized a Black Lives Matter sign by smearing feces on it, according to a news release.

The resident who reported the incident is Black, police say.

Police are looking for a man who was seen July 8 on the resident’s door bell camera placing the sign on the porch. The incident happened around 1:10 a.m. at a house on Wellspring Drive, police say.

“If there is an arrest, any decision about what charges to file would be made in consultation with the DA’s office,” said a Holly Springs spokesperson.

The suspect is described as a white man with red/auburn hair, side burns and beard. In the video released by police, he is wearing a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Ottaway at 919-567-4709 or 919-201-2691 or melissa.ottaway@hollyspringsnc.gov.