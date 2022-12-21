Holly Springs police shoot, kill person they say attacked officers with a knife

One person is dead after being shot Tuesday night by an officer with the Holly Springs Police Department.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to calls about a person on Cobalt Creek Way who was “acting erratically, verbally threatening residents and blocking access to their driveway and garage,” a news release stated.

The street is in a neighborhood north of downtown Holly Springs near Main Street.

According to the release, the person, whose name was not released, attacked the officers with a knife and was shot by an officer.

Residents told WRAL they heard at least four gunshots.

The person was taken to a local hospital where they died. Only one person was involved in the incident, police said.

The State Bureau of Investigation will review the incident, which is standard procedure in shootings by officers.

No officers were seriously injured but one was taken to the hospital for evaluation of possible wounds, the release stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.