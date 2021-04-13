Holly Township man shoots drunk friend who pulled knife, state police say

Mark Hicks, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Apr. 13—A fight between two men in northern Oakland County last weekend led to one being shot, Michigan State Police said Monday.

A man arrived at his friend's house in Holly Township intoxicated on Sunday night, and "an argument occurred on the back porch of the home after the visitor was asked to leave," state police said on Twitter.

"During the argument, the visitor pulled a knife and went towards the homeowner who was in possession of a registered pistol at the time."

The resident, in turn, fired a single round, striking his friend, state police said.

Both men called 911. The visitor was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Investigators learned he had open warrants for domestic violence as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The man was turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, state police said.

The investigation findings will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.

Recommended Stories

  • Shocking footage shows knife-wielding violent robber battering petrol station cashier

    West Midlands Police released footage of the man who launched the brutal assault in the Selly Park area of Birmingham on March 14.

  • 'It's brilliant': Breastfeeding mum told she has to do jury service wins appeal

    Zoe Stacey, 36, was called for jury service on April 2, two months after giving birth to her son William, who she is still breastfeeding.

  • Coronavirus pandemic hits Japan’s feared Yakuza in the pocket

    The coronavirus pandemic has delivered a body blow to Japan’s feared Yakuza underworld groups, which were already under growing pressure from authorities trying to stamp out “antisocial elements”. The National Police Agency has reported that membership of Japan’s crime syndicates fell for a 16th consecutive year in 2020, with 2,300 gangsters turning their backs on a life of crime. There are now an estimated 25,900 Yakuza in 20 major groups across the country, a sharp decline from a peak of more than 184,000 members in the gangs’ heyday in the early 1960s. Based in the central Japan city of Kobe, the Yamaguchi-gumi remains the largest single underworld group, although it lost around 700 members during the year, reducing its ranks to 8,200 followers. The Sumiyoshi-kai focuses its attentions on the upmarket districts of Tokyo, but lost around 300 people last year, bringing its numbers to around 4,200, while around 100 individuals left the Inagawa-kai, leaving it with 3,300 members. There were nine violent clashes between members of the Yamaguchi-gumi and a splinter group, including the shooting of two members of the gang in November on a street in the city of Amagasaki, close to the Yamaguchi-gumi’s stronghold in Kobe. The rival gangs are involved in a turf war to control the region’s drug trade as well as the sex, gambling, loan sharking and protection businesses that are the gangs’ traditional sources of income. Those sectors have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with restaurants, bars and nightlife venues ordered to close in the early phases of the health crisis and now operating on strictly reduced hours, With the lost revenues, many places have closed, depriving the Yakuza of their protection money and other revenues. Other businesses that are struggling to survive have simply stopped paying the gangs, the Sankei newspaper reported. Local residents are also increasingly standing up to underworld groups that have offices in their districts, in part concerned that they might get caught in the crossfire of an attack on a known gang facility. In addition, new legislation has proved effective, with gangs now not permitted to have offices within 220 yards of a school and a number of local governments setting up rehabilitation and retraining schemes for former gang members.

  • Regeneron to seek U.S. OK for COVID-19 cocktail to be used for prevention

    Regeneron is pursuing U.S. approval for its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail as a preventative treatment after it helped cut the risk of symptomatic infections in households where someone else is ill, the U.S. drugmaker said on Monday. REGEN-COV, a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, protected household contacts from exposure to SARS-CoV-2, with 72% protection against symptomatic infections in the first week, and 93% after that, according to trial data released by the company.

  • Racing on TV Listings For April 12-18; IndyCar season finally gets under way, F1, NHRA return to action.

    Where to find this week's racing action on TV

  • Two arrested after newborn baby found dead in Morrisons car park

    Officers made the tragic discovery after being alerted by a member of the public on Sunday morning.

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • Kansas City activists organize Plaza protest after police killing of Daunte Wright

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis on Sunday.

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn thanks 'snobbish' British people during BAFTA acceptance speech

    Yuh-Jung Youn picked up best supporting actress at this year's BAFTA Awards for her performance in "Minari."

  • Bill barring trans athletes from sports could cost SC chance to host NCAA championships

    The NCAA Board of Governor’s said their policy “directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Prince William paid tribute to his 'extraordinary' grandfather Prince Philip, saying his life was 'defined by service'

    Prince William's statement on Prince Philip's death was published on the Royal Family's website on Monday.

  • Daunte Wright killing - latest: State of emergency as more protests expected and mayor takes control of police

    Follow the latest developments live

  • 14 Ways to Do Memphis Without Doing Memphis

    You don't have to commit to full-on maximalism to make a statement Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter airspace

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • Tkachuk scores 2 as Senators beat Jets 4-2

    Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Connor Brown extended his franchise-record goal-scoring streak to eight games and the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Monday night. Evgenii Dadonov also scored and Thomas Chabot and Josh Norris each had two assists as Ottawa rallied from two goals down and ended a four-game losing streak. Anton Forsberg was impressive in goal after a shaky start with 24 saves.