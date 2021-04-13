Holly Township man shoots drunk friend who pulled knife, state police say

Apr. 13—A fight between two men in northern Oakland County last weekend led to one being shot, Michigan State Police said Monday.

A man arrived at his friend's house in Holly Township intoxicated on Sunday night, and "an argument occurred on the back porch of the home after the visitor was asked to leave," state police said on Twitter.

"During the argument, the visitor pulled a knife and went towards the homeowner who was in possession of a registered pistol at the time."

The resident, in turn, fired a single round, striking his friend, state police said.

Both men called 911. The visitor was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Investigators learned he had open warrants for domestic violence as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The man was turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, state police said.

The investigation findings will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.