Holly Valance blasts leftwing ideas as 'crap' and wants Jacob Rees-Mogg to be Prime Minister

Australian soap star Holly Valance has called for Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg to be Prime Minister.

The ex-Neighbours actor branded leftwing ideas “crap” at the launch of the right wing Popular Conservatives movement in London on Tuesday.

At the event, dubbed PopCon, failed PM Liz Truss claimed “left-wing extremists” were taking over Britain’s institutions and former Cabinet minister Sir Jacob declared that the “age of Davos man is over”.

Valance, who is married to billionaire property developer Nick Candy, told GBNews she attended to “listen to good ideas”.

The 40-year-old said: “Everyone starts off as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home, and then you realise what crap ideas they all are - and then you go to the right.”

The Popular Conservatives aim to pile pressure on the Prime Minister to cut taxes, adopt hardline policies on immigration and leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

Richmond Park Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney said: “Just like Neighbors, this Tory soap opera feels stuck in the past with rebooted villains and recycled plot lines. The country is ready to move on from Jacob Rees-Mogg's bizarre Victorian era policies."

Valance said she thought Ms Truss was "actually really, really interesting to listen to" and added "Jacob for PM".

She also appeared to agree with the Tory MP Lee Anderson's anti-green policies stance.

"I just think the climate crisis - or lack of - is not a crisis," she said.

"The air is better than when I was growing up. It used to stink walking down the street when I was growing up.

"Cleaner, cheaper energy is what we need - we're perfectly able to get it and have it."

The PopCon event saw Ms Truss hit out at Rishi Sunak and previous Tory Government's for failing to take on "socialists and communists" as she argued the new movement needed to galvanise Britain’s “secret” Conservatives.

"Conservatives have not taken on the left wing extremists," Ms Truss said in her headline speech. "Now these people have repurposed themselves. They don't admit they're socialists or communists anymore.

"They say they're environmentalists. They say that they're in favour of helping.Labour MP John Spellar told the Standard: "This circus seems to be attracting people with odd views. It's a laughing stock. It has nothing to do with serious British politics."

The Health Secretary on Wednesday suggested the former Prime Minister was wrong to brand environmentalists as extremists.

"We have a very proud record as a government on tackling both climate change and ensuring that our carbon emissions are brought down because we all understand that this is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity over the next century," Victoria Atkins said.