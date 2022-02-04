Holly Williams anchors coverage from Ukraine on the standoff with Russia
"CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller is joined by CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams, who co-anchors coverage from Kyiv, Ukraine. Williams has been getting a firsthand look at how Ukraine is preparing for a potential invasion from Russia.