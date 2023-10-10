Holly Willoughby - latest: Presenter quits This Morning as tributes pour in following kidnap plot

Holly Willoughby announced her resignation from This Morning on Tuesday (10 October), days after an alleged plot to kidnap her emerged.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the 42-year-old ITV presenter said it has been an “honour to just be part of [the show’s] story”, but “I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family”.

The news comes after a 36-year-old man was charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the TV personality last week.

Willoughby had reportedly been placed on “indefinite leave” from the show ahead of her resignation.

Messages of support for the star quickly flooded in following her announcement with her This Morning colleague Alison Hammond writing: “This is a very sad day! Love You.”

The popular ITV morning chat show also faced turmoil earlier this year when Willoughby’s longtime co-presenter Philip Schofield resigned after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague.

Why is Holly Willoughby quitting This Morning?

Alison Hammond leads well-wishes

Where is Phillip Schofield now?

Dermot O’Leary: ‘Nothing but love and respect for you and yours’

20:40 , Tom Murray

Dermot O’Leary is the latest This Morning presenter to reach out to Willoughby following her announcement.

O’Leary commented on his colleague’s Instagram post: “Nothing but love and respect for you and yours.”

Fellow presenter Craig Doyle added: “We are so supportive of you and we love you to bits, we just wish it didn’t end this way. It’s a sad day for everyone.”

Josie Gibson wrote: “You’ve made me laugh until my cheeks ache sharing the sofa with you. We are sending you so much love HW.”

Willoughby’s resignation comes months after Philip Schofield’s exit

19:55 , Tom Murray

Willoughby has left This Morning just five months after her co-star of 14 years Philip Schofield.

Schofield exited the programme in May after admitting to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague, with his departure sparking further allegations that the show was fostering a “toxic” bullying culture.

The presenter admitted he had lied to his employers, Willoughby, his agent and his family about the nature of his relationship with his colleague, calling it an “unwise” but not “illegal” affair.

Willoughby said it was “very hurtful” to find out that her co-star had lied about the relationship.

Sky News reported Holly Willoughby’s resignation live from Jerusalem

19:49 , Tom Murray

Sky News was live in Jerusalem delivering updates from the Israel-Hamas conflict when news of Willoughby’s resignation came in.

Clips of the moment are circulating widely on Twitter/X as viewers comment on whether the news was necessarily important to break warzone coverage.

Not Holly Willoughby's resignation being reported from a literal warzone pic.twitter.com/H5xtELVW1k — Mark (@mrkphllps1) October 10, 2023

Alison Hammond leads well-wishes

19:22 , Tom Murray

“This is a very sad day! Love You,” wrote Willoughby’s This Morning co-star Alison Hammond in response to her statement on Instagram.

Other TV personalities to wish Willoughby their best included Carol Vorderman who wrote: “Wishing you and your family peace and strength in what must be a very difficult time after the news of last week Holly x. From my time on TM, I know that the team will miss you very much. Take care.”

19:11 , Tom Murray

Willoughby was reportedly on “indefinite leave” from the show after news emerged of an alleged kidnap plot against her last week.

On Friday 6 October, Gavin Plumb, 36, of Potters Field, Harlow, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Superintendent Tim Tubbs said: “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges. The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this as the investigation proceeds.”

20:53 , Tom Murray

A man was remanded in custody last week over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, a shopping centre security officer, is charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between 2 and 5 October in Harlow, Essex, when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 October.

Plumb, 36, of Potters Field in Harlow, is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to Britain to carry out the alleged offences targeting the 42-year-old presenter.

A plea hearing is scheduled at Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 November.

ITV executive shares statement on Willoughby’s exit

20:42 , Tom Murray

Managing director for media and entertainment at ITV Kevin Lygo said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.

“She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

“Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”