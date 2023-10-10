Holly Willoughby quits ITV show This Morning

Holly Willoughby has announced she will be leaving the popular show after 14 years - Shutterstock

Holly Willoughby is to leave ITV’s This Morning after a man was arrested over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the presenter.

Ms Willoughby, 42, said it had been an “honour to be part of the show’s story” but said she had to make the decision for her family.

Gavin Plumb, of Potters Field, in Harlow, Essex, appeared in court last week charged with soliciting to commit murder and kidnap.

The 36-year-old, who is a security officer at a shopping precinct in the town, appeared for a short hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Willoughby has reportedly been under police protection at her home since the alleged plot was uncovered.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Willoughby, a mum of three, said that after 14 years she would be leaving the popular ITV morning show.

The announcement comes just five months after her former co-presenter Phillip Schofield left the programme.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV after 21 years following his admission that he had an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague.

At the time, Ms Willoughby criticised her former co-host for “not telling the truth” about the affair and said both she and the audience had been “let down” by Schofield after offering him their “love and support”.

