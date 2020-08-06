    Advertisement

    HollyFrontier: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    DALLAS (AP) _ HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $176.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

    The independent energy company posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

    HollyFrontier shares have fallen 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 47% in the last 12 months.

