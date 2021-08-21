HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HollyFrontier, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$464m ÷ (US$13b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, HollyFrontier has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 6.9%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured HollyFrontier's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for HollyFrontier.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of HollyFrontier's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.6%, but since then they've fallen to 4.4%. However it looks like HollyFrontier might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On HollyFrontier's ROCE

In summary, HollyFrontier is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 32% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Like most companies, HollyFrontier does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

