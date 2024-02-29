Hollygrove murder 10 years ago today remains unsolved

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On February 28, 2014, Anthony David Simon was walking with his four-year-old daughter when a grey car drove by and someone inside of it opened fire. The girl wasn’t hit, but Simon was and died from his injuries. Ten years to the day later, the case remains unsolved and is our latest Wheel of Justice report.

The murder happened in the 8700 block of Pritchard Place in Hollygrove. A few months later, Simon’s family members gathered on what would have been his 27th birthday to remember his life and appeal for tips to find his killer.

Crimestoppers also hoped to convince someone to come forward with information by doubling the reward at the time to $5k.

If you can help Simon’s family find justice, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

