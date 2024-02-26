Hollyoaks airs twist at Tom and Yazz's vow renewal

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Monday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Tuesday.

Hollyoaks tonight (February 26) aired a shocking twist at Tom and Yazz Cunningham's vow renewal ceremony.

The pair have been through a lot in recent months. Most recently, Tom spent the night with his ex, Peri.

Tom has been trying to patch things up with his wife and tonight's episode saw him continue with his planned surprise vow renewal. The idea being to show Yazz "the spark hasn't gone from our marriage".

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star shares scrapped Ethan & Sienna plot

However, it didn't remain a surprise – Zain discovered the plan and rushed straight to tell Yazz.

Feeling disheartened after not hearing back from a job she'd applied for in Canada, Yazz had been planning a "duvet day", but Darren Osborne encouraged her to attend the ceremony, insisting that Tom was trying his best to be romantic.

Once Darren had left, Yazz answered a phone call pointing her in the direction of an email. An email she hadn't received...

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks' Oscar Curtis on friendship with co-star

At the ceremony, Tom gave an impassioned speech expressing his love for Yazz, who then tricked Tom into signing a document by claiming it was something for the renewal.

The paper, however, turned out to be a divorce document, as Yazz revealed she found out that Tom tried to sabotage her job offer from Canada by deleting the correspondence. "I want a divorce," she told him.

Is this really the end for the couple?

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like