Hollyoaks' Cindy Cunningham to search for answers over Ella's death

Cindy Cunningham will search for answers over Ella Richardson's death in new Hollyoaks scenes.

The teenager was killed in tragic scenes last week, when Ste Hay accidentally ran her over while rushing to get his unconscious daughter Leah Barnes to hospital.

Ste has struggled with his guilt since the fatal crash and contemplated coming clean.

In the Price Slice next week, a distraught Cindy will confront Detective Zoe Anderson on why there has been a lack of updates on the case.

Ste overhears this conversation and ends up involved in the argument, leaving him feeling even worse about his deadly secret.

He attempts to comfort Cindy following the shocking row with Zoe, where she encourages him to take care of his loved ones in light of what she's experienced.

In the course of their conversation, Ste is horrified to find out about Theresa McQueen's theory that another unknown car must have been involved in the crash.

Ste seeks solace of his own in a narcotics support group, only to be stopped in his tracks before the meeting.

He later lashes out at best mate Sienna Blake, though ultimately agrees to get James Nightingale to help track down Rafe, who disappeared shortly before his wedding to Sienna.

Ste doesn't have long to focus on his good deed before he spots Cindy accidentally dropping a box of Ella's possessions. He is too spooked to help her, leaving him to suspiciously rush past her.

