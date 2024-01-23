Hollyoaks' Felix Westwood to rumble Warren's big revenge plan

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Felix Westwood will figure out Warren Fox's revenge plot in Hollyoaks.

The two were involved in a car crash involving three other vehicles which resulted in the tragic death of Ella Richardson last week. At the time, Felix, who was driving, was confronting his best mate Warren and fiancée Mercedes McQueen over their affair.

While Warren has since assured mum Norma that he will take revenge on Felix, who he incorrectly believes is responsible for Ella's death, he continues to publicly pretend that he's forgiven his mate.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star Rory Douglas-Speed "overwhelmed" by stunt plot response

In scenes airing next week, Warren and Felix both agree to take a paternity test to determine who is the biological father of Mercedes' unborn twins.

Warren's facade ends up drawing the ire of Tom Cunningham, who cannot believe that Warren has forgiven Ella's killer.

Warren refuses to show his cards, insisting to Tom that Ella's death was entirely accidental and shouldn't be blamed on Felix.

He faces even more pressure from Norma as she makes it clear her patience is running out on Felix getting his comeuppance.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks updates fans on filming as the show's set gets covered in snow

The two mates decide to head off on a fishing trip while Norma gets to bond with Mercedes. As the trip looms, Felix recognises it may be a trap and prepares himself accordingly.

After the boys set off on their fishing day, Mercedes also realises Warren may be up to no good and she confronts Norma over what he must be planning.

Will there be deadly consequences for Felix?

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

You Might Also Like