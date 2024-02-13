Hollyoaks' Frankie Osborne to make accusation against Jack

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Frankie Osborne will make an accusation against Jack in upcoming Hollyoaks scenes.

The Ashworths and Osbornes have been trying to blend together, following the shocking return of Suzanne Ashworth with Darren's twins Frankie and Jack Jr earlier in the year.

In upcoming scenes, Darren and Nancy worry when Frankie reacts towards Jack in an accusatory way, making the family question what exactly happened between them.

The situation boils over with Frankie slapping Nancy, though Darren is reluctant to confront his daughter since they are still building a relationship.

Jack suggests Nancy try to talk things out with Frankie, yet the Hollyoaks High teacher is alarmed when her stepdaughter makes an accusation about Jack.

Jack tries to smooth things over by reminding Frankie that she can trust and confide in her family – and stresses that he will be there for her when she's ready.

Jack ultimately goes to Diane Hutchinson for support, asking if he can stay with the Hutchinsons for a few nights. Once he gets settled, Jack breaks down over the toll of Frankie's accusation.

Darren is soon ready to take action, and he works with Suzanne to figure out exactly what has been bothering Frankie since she arrived in Chester. Suzanne will then open up to Darren about Frankie's past.

Back in January, Ashley Taylor Dawson expressed his excitement for his character to have more family-based storylines now that Suzanne and the twins have arrived and Darren's half-brother Freddie Roscoe is on the way back.

"It's been great. Nancy comes back, but she doesn't have time to settle in before the twins come back, Hannah comes back and then Suzanne is back. There's a lot happening all at once," he said.

"Plus, you've still got the rest of the family. You've still got Charlie going through everything he's going through. Then Freddie turns up out of the blue, causing mischief! It's going to be an interesting year ahead."

