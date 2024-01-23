Hollyoaks hints at two character exits in next week's episodes

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks is lining up what appears to be a double exit storyline for Phoenix Hathaway and Shing Lin Leong.

The two characters may soon decide to leave the village behind when they plan a big move to London.

In scenes airing next week, Shing Lin visits Phoenix, who helps her make a big decision about her future by passing on some research about moving to London.



Meanwhile, Shing Lin rekindles her friendship with Charlie Dean. Later on, there's a gathering at The Dog to support Cindy, in the wake of her niece Ella Richardson's passing.

However, things take a dramatic turn when Dave Chen-Williams suddenly collapses.

Phoenix opens up about wanting to move to London, but he's worried he's not strong enough to take that leap.

However, he finds some comfort in support from both Diane Hutchinson and Charlie, who encourage him by reminding him how far he's come.

Will Phoenix and Shing Lin decide to say goodbye to Hollyoaks together?

Elsewhere in the village, one of the McQueens is also planning to move elsewhere.

Goldie McQueen is set to temporarily leave Hollyoaks when she discovers she's won a place on a round-the-world cruise.

The character is played by Chelsee Healey, who's on maternity leave. In December, the actress announced she'd given birth to her second child, a daughter named Cookie.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

