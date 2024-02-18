Hollyoaks' Jennifer Metcalfe confirms new relationship

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe has confirmed her new relationship, revealing that she is now “happy.”

The star, who plays Mercedes McQueen on the Channel 4 soap, shares a son with former Geordie Shore star Greg Lake, but hadn’t been in a relationship since they split in 2020.

Metcalfe was subsequently spotted with a mystery man on Valentine’s Day earlier this week, and confirmed to The Sun that she is now in a relationship.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks' Frankie makes accusation against Jack

“I have recently been spending time with someone and he makes me feel happy. I look forward to seeing him and our time together is always lovely,” she began, before recalling her previous period when she was single.

“I tried that celebrity dating app Raya but I never went on a date. I prefer to meet someone and get an idea of them in real life before dating, so that app got deleted quickly. I am always full-on with work, Daye, friends, family and life, so the idea of spending one or two hours with a stranger wasn’t for me.

“I think you need to meet someone in person. They can look really good on the app, but you have no idea what they’re like in real life. My friends would try to set me up but I wasn’t a big dater. I’d rather be going out with one of my best friends.”

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks spoilers - dark new story for Romeo Nightingale ahead of exit

Whilst Metcalfe’s love-life seems to be in order, it’s a far cry from her character on Hollyoaks, whose affair with Warren came to light last month shortly before she was due to marry his best friend Felix.

“I think it’s my sixth wedding, but obviously not all of them have resulted in a marriage as they’ve not worked out for one or another reason,” remarked Metcalfe on the scenes. “It’s been enough to put me off!.”

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like