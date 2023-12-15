Hollyoaks’ Peri Lomax acts suspiciously over Rayne death

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Friday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Monday.

Hollyoaks saw Peri Lomax make a huge decision to destroy evidence as the mystery surrounding the death of influencer Rayne Royce continues.

Prince McQueen was previously arrested over Rayne's death, believing himself to have killed her. However he later changed his plea to not guilty after Hunter promised to find evidence to protect him on Rayne's phone, which he had stolen on the night of her death.

The phone was later taken by Peri, who was able to unlock the phone and discover a video revealing that Prince didn't actually kill the influencer – with the nurse making the drastic decision to destroy the phone in tonight's streaming episode (December 15) in order to protect herself and Romeo.

Left in a panic about the revelation, Peri desperately sought the advice of James Nightingale while Hunter desperately searched for the missing phone.

"You want my professional opinion? Make this phone disappear," James told her.

"You're asking me to destroy evidence," Peri replied, while James insisted that the video's existence didn't necessarily prove Prince was innocent. "Who are you going to protect? Prince or Romeo?" he added.

Later on, Romeo quizzed Peri about her earlier conversation with James and suggested the pair go away over Christmas and spend some time with together.

"I can't imagine living my life without you... I love you Peri," Romeo told her, to which Peri replied that he wouldn't have to live his life without her.

Feeling encouraged by Romeo's words, Peri made the decision to destroy the phone with a hammer during the night - unaware that Romeo had woken up and was stood behind her.

"Is that Rayne's phone?" Romeo questioned a guilty looking Peri.

How will Romeo respond to her actions?

