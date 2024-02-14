Hollyoaks star James Sutton explains his major fitness transformation

Hollyoaks star James Sutton has opened up about how he achieved his major fitness transformation.

The actor, who plays John Paul McQueen in the soap, shared before and after images on Instagram back in 2022, showing his progress.

Now in an interview with OK! magazine, Sutton has explained why he got into fitness in the first place.

"I was getting divorced and it coincided with me thinking 'I need to do something'," he said. "And I just got addicted a little bit, I think. I didn't look after myself at all. I was making poor choices with diet and alcohol and late nights.

"It takes its toll – I can't be behaving like that anymore."

Sutton said that he trains five days a week, and his gym routines are inspired by workouts that are posted on TikTok.

The actor also explained how his new routines, which also include journaling and meditation, have changed his life both physically and mentally.

He said: "It's a psychological thing – the opposite of drugs. Drugs are immediate pleasure and then weeks of regret and difficulty afterwards.

"The gym is the complete opposite – it sucks when you're doing it. You have to know it's going to feel brilliant. And that's a really addictive feeling. After a few weeks, you start to look fitter.

"The benefit for your mental health is enormous. I have never felt better and I have never looked better. I feel proud of myself."

On screen, Sutton's Hollyoaks character John Paul is currently involved in a long-running conversion therapy storyline.



Over the past months, he and headteacher Carter Shepherd have become on-off secret lovers, but religious Carter is suppressing his sexuality by developing a relationship with Maxine Minniver.

Carter previously attempted to practice conversion therapy on John Paul, and he currently has his sights set on student Lucas Hay, who is also struggling with his sexuality and his feelings for Dillon Ray.

Alan Turkington has been cast as new character Declan Hawthorne, who will team up with Carter as he goes further in his attempts to manipulate and convert vulnerable Lucas.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

