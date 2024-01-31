Hollyoaks star Owen Warner announces exit from Romeo Nightingale role

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has announced that he will be departing from the soap, bringing an end to his role as Romeo Nightingale.

The star debuted as the character in 2018, with storylines including the death of his half-sister, Juliet, and the recent accidental killing of girlfriend Rayne.

As per The Sun, Warner has already filmed his final scenes as Romeo, with the character facing time behind bars as he confessed to the murder of his abusive girlfriend.

“Walking away from Hollyoaks is a really sad thing to do,” said Warner in a statement. “I’d always say to the producer that if possible, I would love for the door to be left open, but you never know what could happen. Could always do a Lazarus if he does get killed off.

“It’s going to be sad to walk away because they are really lovely loyal fans. Romeo’s been through so much, with the loss of his sister, all the stuff before that, a girlfriend who’s abusive and then her death, and it all just got so much so he just needed to get out to be honest.”

Warner has turned to reality television in recent years with appearances on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Eating with My Ex, but insisted that he still aims to prioritise his acting career, even if it means potentially joining a rival soap.

“When I first started acting, I’d do plays and short films and pick the craziest characters to play - I love playing a wide assortment of characters,” he said. “While I’ve loved playing Romeo, I’ve played the same character for a long time now so it’d be nice to play some different people.

“I want to focus on my acting now. It’s time to properly throw myself into the acting industry and see if I can make something of myself here. I’m open to everything. As long as the character’s different from Romeo, I’d be up for anything to be honest.”

