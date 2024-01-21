Hollyoaks star Suzanne Hall teases changes in Suzanne Ashworth role

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Hollyoaks star Suzanne Hall has teased changes in her character Suzanne Ashworth, ahead of her upcoming return to the soap.

Suzanne will be back in the village next week, following the recent arrival of her daughter Hannah — who reunited with her ex-husband Darren Osborne earlier this week (January 18).

Speaking to Inside Soap, Hall revealed that Suzanne has matured since her last appearance on the soap 12 years ago.

"She's had a bit of a tough time in her love life. Neville [Ashworth, Suzanne's ex-husband] was too boring and she craves excitement, and wants to relive her youth," she explained.

"Suzanne says after 20 years with him, putting the washing on was exciting! Frankie [Osborne, her daughter] is a handful so Suzanne drinks more than she should."

Hall continued: "Suzanne used to be quite strict, but has become more laidback and easygoing — perhaps a bit too much when it comes to parenting the twins!"

The actress went on to tease the "high drama" and "darkness" that awaits the Ashworth family, adding: "Like in any soap, there will be moments of laughter and lightness in there too to balance the darker stuff."

Darren will find himself in a sticky situation when his former mother-in-law lands on his doorstep. The pair notably had an affair, with Suzanne subsequently giving birth to Darren's twins before fleeing to Spain.

Ahead of her return, Hall previously shared her excitement at being reunited with Darren actor Ashley Taylor Dawson and Emma Rigby, who plays Hannah.

"I'm super excited to be returning as Suzanne, and working with Ashley and Emma," she said. "In true Hollyoaks style, there is so much happening, lots of twists and turns and as always a huge storyline to come."

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.



