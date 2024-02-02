Hollyoaks stars Tylan Grant and Izzie Yip respond to exits

Hollyoaks stars Tylan Grant and Izzie Yip have spoken about their upcoming departure from the soap.

In yesterday's (February 1) episode streaming on E4, Phoenix Hathaway (played by Grant) and Shing Lin Leong (Yip) made the big move to London together.

Waving goodbye on the official Hollyoaks Instagram account, Grant reflected on a special journey, telling fans: "It feels surreal saying this, but it is the end of an era for Phoenix and the beginning of a new chapter for him, and for me.

"It's been an incredible six years – almost six years – I've practically grown up in the show. I never would've imagined being 16 years old and entering such an incredible environment where I've really felt I could flourish and be seen, and meet so many wonderful people along the way.

"And so I have so many people I could thank," he smiled, "the cast, the crew, the team, the fans, everyone involved in making it happen.

"Being able to be the representation that I so needed growing up and being given the chance and trust to portray a trans autistic person, whose story has so closely coincided with my journey. It's been such an honour and it's been amazing, so I really hope that I could do that right and also represent people that need to be seen, and have hopefully made them feel seen."



In her own clip, Yip told the camera: "Hey guys, it's Izzie. I've had an amazing experience on Hollyoaks, I've had so much fun. The cast and the crew, they're like a family and I couldn't do it without you guys.

"So yeah, thank you to everyone who made things happen and for all their support. Have a great 2024, please keep watching and supporting them!"

A caption written by the Hollyoaks social media staff read: "Goodbye to the wonderful Izzie! Shing Lin is heading off to the Big Smoke and we're going to miss her so much [heart emoji] Thank you for all the wonderful memories & we wish you the absolute best in your next move!"



Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

